Neighbours confirms air date of final ever episode

Neighbours have confirmed when the series finale will be on in Australia and the UK.

Neighbours has confirmed that the final ever episode will air in both Australia and the UK on Monday, August. 1.

The Australian channel 10 Peach will also air double episodes of Neighbours from Monday, June. 13 so that they can catch up with the UK broadcast.

A Network 10 spokesperson told TV Tonight: “From Monday, June 13, friends of Ramsay St can tune into double the fun, double the action with double episodes to celebrate the final season of Neighbours.”

Earlier this year, Neighbours fans were heartbroken after it was announced that the much-loved Australian soap would be axed after nearly four decades on-screen.

Neighbours has been on our screens for 36 years. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Channel 5 told What To Watch: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle, and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

"We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years. We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

After the sad news was confirmed, former Neighbours stars rallied together in support of saving the famed show, including Natalie Imbruglia, who won The Masked Singer UK season 3 and appeared in Neighbours between 1992-1994 as Beth Brennan.

Natalie Imbruglia was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer UK earlier this year. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking on Heart FM with hosts Kelly Brook and JK, she said: "Who wants a life without Neighbours let's face it? I think at this point we just thought it was going to go on forever. People are petitioning, let's hope they pull it off!"

She went on to say: "Well, there's a character on the show who's my son! I mean, I think it’d be devastating. What's going to happen to my son?"

Neighbours also teased a sneak peek of Ian Smith’s return as the legendary Harold Bishop for the finale.

Harold Bishop will be returning for the Neighbours finale. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The soap legend became one of the longest-running characters in the soap’s history, and now, after seven years away from the show, he has returned for the show’s final episodes.

Neighbours star Melissa Bell is also returning as Lucy Robinson ahead of the final episodes.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.