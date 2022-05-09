Neighbours reveals full list of CONFIRMED famous faces returning for final epsiodes
Neighbours bosses have revealed which Ramsay Street favourites will be making a comeback for the soap's ending.
Neighbours bosses have revealed which familiar faces from the soap's past will be returning to Ramsay Street alongside Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.
Fans of the Australian soap were heartbroken to learn earlier this year that the show would be coming to an end after 37 years on our screens, but the good news is that show bosses are pulling out all the stops for the finale.
It was announced earlier this month that Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue will be returning to Neighbours as the show’s all-time golden couple Scott and Charlene, making sure the soap goes out with a bang.
Ian Smith — better known to soap fans as the legendary Harold Bishop — has also been confirmed to be making a comeback, but now more names have been added to the list of Neighbours alumni set to return to Ramsay Street... and it is better than we could have hoped!
Former cast members have started making their return to set as filming has commenced for the final month-long on-air celebration of the iconic series, with the final episode to air on Monday, August 1 on Channel 5.
The confirmed list of names returning to the soap from the 80s cast includes Kylie Minogue as Charlene Mitchell, Jason Donovan as Scott Robinson, Ian Smith as Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien as Shane Ramsay, Mark Little as Joe Mangle and Paul Keane as Des Clarke.
From the 90s we will see Daniel MacPherson back as Joel Samuels, Benjamin McNair as Mal Kennedy, Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson and Lesley Baker as Toadie's mum, Angie Rebecchi.
From the noughties, we will see a comeback from Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Izzy Hoyland, Pippa Black as Elle Robinson, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Jordan Patrick Smith as Andrew Robinson and James Mason as Chris Pappas.
And from the most recent Neighbours era we will see Olympia Valance return as Paige Smith, Jodi Gordon as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond as Amy Williams, Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner and Olivia Junkeer as Yashvi Rebecchi.
Chris Milligan will be making a return as Kyle Canning despite only just leaving the soap, as will Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis and Ben Hall as Ned Willis.
Whether you are an avid Neighbours fan or you haven't tuned in for a few years, soap bosses have promised an ending that will have something for everyone, spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985 to the final episode in August.
Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: "Whether the eighties, nineties, noughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.
"Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve."
Speaking of his return as Harold Bishop, Ian Smith said: "It’s an absolute pleasure to be back. I'm the biggest sook under the sun. I'm going to be shocking on the last night that Neighbours airs. It really will be an end of an era and I am so proud to have been a part of it."
Daniel MacPherson also spoke of his return to Ramsay Street as Joel Samuels: “Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kick start a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime. To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”
