Why did Neighbours Scott and Charlene leave Ramsay Street – and why are they back?

Neighbours' Scott and Charlene are coming home!

The news earlier in the year that Neighbours was being axed was the worst ever for Ramsay Street fans.

However, every cloud has a silver lining, and show bosses are pulling out all the stops for the finale of the 37-year-old series.

They have just confirmed that the show’s all-time golden couple Scott and Charlene will be returning to the show.

Of course, stars Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue have both had huge success since leaving Erinsborough – so we all know what they’ve been up to over the last four decades.



But what about their characters Scott and Charlene? Well, let us get you up to speed…

It was the soap wedding to end all soap weddings. (Image credit: Freemantle )

Who are Scott and Charlene?

Scott Robinson was one of the original characters from the first episode of Neighbours.

He is son of Jim Robinson and grandson of Helen Daniels. We met Scott as a schoolboy – although for the first 18 months of the show he was played by Darius Perkins, Jason talking on the role after.

He is also brother to Paul, Lucy and the late Julie.

Charlene Mitchell was the daughter of Madge Ramsay, and brother to Henry.

She first arrived in the show’s second year, a tomboy who eventually trained as a mechanic and caught the eye of Scott.

After the usual rocky road of a soap romance, the couple married in a dream ceremony, watched by enormous 20 million viewers in the UK in 1988.

The ever-happy couple. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Why did they leave Ramsay Street?

1988 (1989 for UK viewers, who were a staggering 18 months behind Aussie episodes at the time) saw Charlene gifted a house by her grandad, Dan Ramsay, in far away Brisbane.

The couple decided to move there. However, Scott was unable to go with Charlene because he was tied to his journalism job.

The pair shared an emotional farewell before Charlene drove off in her green Mini to her new life.

Scott, meanwhile, spent nine more months on Ramsay Street, visiting Charlene whenever he could.

He found himself having to fight off the affections of at least two women during that time, but stayed faithful to his wife and eventually left Erinsborough to join her.

What happened then?

Well, as far as we know, Scott and Charlene lived happily ever after! They have two kids, Daniel and Madison, both of whom have rocked up to Ramsay Street in recent years.

However, Scott and Charlene, while often talked about, have yet to be seen making a return… until now.

Family, including Paul, await back on Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Why are they back?

The couple still have strong connections to Ramsay Street, not least Scott’s brother Paul. So, it would be perfectly natural for them to pay a visit.

Producer Jason Herbison has promised the show’s ending will be “A celebration of the past and the present.”

With Jason Donovan likely to be keen to share scenes with his real-life daughter, Jemma, who plays Scott’s great niece Harlow, some sort of big Robinson celebration seems most likely storyline.

Jason has also assured viewers there will be no bloodbath or dark dramas “I would never, ever blow it [Ramsay Street] up,” he insisted.

So, it looks like Scott and Charlene will continue to live happily ever after, even when the Ramsay Street saga is no more.

Neighbours screens Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6.00pm on Channel 5.