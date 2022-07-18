Neighbours spoilers: Scott and Charlene are back for the LAST-EVER episode!

Scott and Charlene (aka Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue) finally return to Ramsay Street for the LAST-EVER episode of Neighbours!

Scott and Charlene (played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue) have been living in Brisbane since they left Ramsay Street in the late 80s.



Although the couple have often been mentioned on screen, and their grown children, Daniel and Madison, both moved to Erinsborough years later, they have never returned... until NOW!



Yes folks, as has previously been announced (the news sent the interweb into MELTDOWN!), the much-missed couple are back for the LAST-EVER episode of the Aussie soap, which is ending after 37 years and 8903 episodes!



So WHAT brings Scott and Charlene back to their old neighbourhood after all this time?



Have they got their eye on buying the old Ramsay house, which is now FOR SALE?



ALL will be revealed in a special hour-long episode of Neighbours airing in a prime-time TV slot! (9:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



There's a Ramsay Street reunion when Scott and Charlene return on Neighbours: The Finale! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her ex-boyfriend, Mike Young (Guy Pearce), take a trip down memory lane when she gives him a tour of all the Ramsay Street houses before they go under the hammer.



As Jane and Mike reminisce about their lives back in the 80s, old feelings begin to stir...



Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), who is still hoping to rescue his relationship with Jane, is not happy when he starts to suspect that Mike may have designs on reconnecting with Jane.



Clive confronts his love-rival on the Street... and it all kicks-off!

Mike and Clive fight it out... over a lamp on Neighbours: The Finale?! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Have you been getting nostalgc as residents past and present share their memories for The History of Ramsay Street book?



With longtime guardian of the book, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), planning to move away, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) asks Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) to become the new custodians of the history book.



Faced with her beloved friends and neighbours planning fresh starts away from Ramsay Street, Susan struggles with her feelings, when it comes time to write her own entry for the history book.

Susan and Karl reminisce about life on Ramsay Street on Neighbours: The Finale. (Image credit: Fremantle)

As Toadie and Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) wedding gets underway, it leads Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his sixth wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), to confront their own unresolved feelings.



The couple has come very close to calling it quits.



But as the long-running Aussie soap comes to an end, is there still a glimmer of hope for Paul and Terese?

Will Melanie officially become the next Mrs Rebecchi on Neighbours: The Finale? (Image credit: Fremantle)

What does the future hold for Paul and Terese on Neighbours: The Finale? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday 29th July at 9:00pm on Channel 5

Neighbours: What Happened Next? airs Friday 29th July at 10:05pm on Channel 5

Neighbours: The Stars Greatest Hits airs Friday 29th July at 11:30pm on Channel 5