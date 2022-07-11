Neighbours reveals FIRST LOOK at Kylie and Jason back on Ramsay Street

As they were. Kylie and Jason first appeared in Neighbours in the 80s.

It's the moment Neighbours fans have all been waiting for — Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are back as Ramsay Street's Charlene and Scott.

Neighbours has released some much-anticipated images of Kylie and Jason as their iconic characters just a few weeks before the Australian soap is due to come to an end.

Ever since it was announced that Neighbours would be coming to an end after 35 years on our screens, heartbroken fans of the soap have been clinging to the silver lining that Kylie and Jason would be returning to Ramsay Street to give the show the send-off it deserves.

And the wait to see the famous duo back where they first started their careers in the 80s is over as new images show the pair on Ramsay Street once again. It was recently revealed that the duo would be appearing in the very last episode of the soap, and now we finally know what their characters look like after so many years away from the soap.

Kylie and Jason return to Ramsay Street as Neighbours icons Scott and Charlene. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kylie can be seen wearing a denim jumpsuit, which seems to be a fitting upgrade from the mechanic's overalls she sported back in the day. Jason also looks pleased to be reprising his role as Scott, and the pair can be seen hugging on set in front of a 'for sale' sign in the garden of a Ramsay Street house.

Scott and Charlene back at number 24 Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Marking her return to the soap, Kylie shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with her fans on Twitter, showing her and Jason taking a selfie on set, as well as a Ramsay Street sign sporting an autograph from them both. Kylie captioned the image simply: "Now we’re back together"...

‘Now we’re back together’ @neighbours pic.twitter.com/fFoo2ndIfxJuly 11, 2022 See more

UK fans will be able to watch the third to last episode in the usual time slots of 1:45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5 followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double episode special at 9pm the same evening.

Following the finale, there's even more for fans to look forward to because Channel 5 will be airing two additional programmes after the final credits have rolled.

Neighbours: What Happened Next? will air at 10:05pm on Channel 5 and delves into the Neighbours archives to pay tribute to the residents of Ramsay Street and the stars it shot to fame. The show will celebrate our most loved characters and their careers after departing Erinsborough, from the nation’s favourite sweethearts Charlene and Scott AKA Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrum.

Following at 11.30pm is Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits, which will crank up the jukebox to bring viewers some of Erinsborough's finest musicians... and guilty pleasures. From one-hit wonders to pop princesses, this will be a celebration of the music and videos from Down Under.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.