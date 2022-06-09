Final ever episode of Neighbours revealed — and it features Kylie and Jason
By Claire Crick published
Neighbours insiders have teased that Kylie and Jason will make their emotional return to the soap for the final ever episode.
Neighbours fans might still be heartbroken at the thought of their favourite soap coming to an end after 35 years on our screens, but there is a silver lining to the sad news after Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan confirmed they would be returning to the show for one last time.
Long-time fans of the Australian soap know that Neighbours helped launch Kylie and Jason's careers back in the 80s when they appeared as Ramsay Street's most iconic couple, Scott and Charlene. And now it has been revealed that not only have the famous duo already filmed their guest stints on the soap, but they will also be appearing in the last ever scene of the show.
With filming wrapping up at the Neighbours studios on Friday, June 10th, emotions are running high amongst the cast. But fans will be able to hold on to the show for a little longer, with the final episodes not airing until Monday 1st August.
And now, according to reports in The Sun (opens in new tab), it has been revealed that the very last thing viewers will see before the Neighbours' end credits roll for the very last time is Kylie and Jason arriving on Ramsay Street as Scott and Charlene and emotionally declaring they are 'home'.
A source told The Sun: "Everyone is gutted the show is coming to an end but they are determined to go out on a high. Kylie and Jason have such strong ties to the series they didn't even think twice about returning.
"The final scene will make fans well up and sees Charlene and Scott return to the street as they declare 'we're home'."
But there is a glimmer of hope yet for fans of the show because the source also revealed that writers have purposely ended the show with the option to bring it back again one day. They said: "Bosses have deliberately written the script so that Neighbours could come back in a few years should anyone want to rescue it."
Speaking on Today Extra (via MailOnline (opens in new tab)), Kylie said of her return to the soap: "It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something."
Asked about her reaction to being back on set, she revealed: "Firstly, where's all that time gone? Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold — it all just came flooding back."
Kylie was also remaining understandably tight-lipped about what her scenes on the soap entailed, but she did tease that there was a "lot of talk about memories".
Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.