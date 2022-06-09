Final ever episode of Neighbours revealed — and it features Kylie and Jason

Neighbours fans might still be heartbroken at the thought of their favourite soap coming to an end after 35 years on our screens, but there is a silver lining to the sad news after Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan confirmed they would be returning to the show for one last time.

Long-time fans of the Australian soap know that Neighbours helped launch Kylie and Jason's careers back in the 80s when they appeared as Ramsay Street's most iconic couple, Scott and Charlene. And now it has been revealed that not only have the famous duo already filmed their guest stints on the soap, but they will also be appearing in the last ever scene of the show.

With filming wrapping up at the Neighbours studios on Friday, June 10th, emotions are running high amongst the cast. But fans will be able to hold on to the show for a little longer, with the final episodes not airing until Monday 1st August.

The final weeks of Neighbours will see some familiar faces joining current cast on screen. (Image credit: Channel 5)

And now, according to reports in The Sun (opens in new tab), it has been revealed that the very last thing viewers will see before the Neighbours' end credits roll for the very last time is Kylie and Jason arriving on Ramsay Street as Scott and Charlene and emotionally declaring they are 'home'.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone is gutted the show is coming to an end but they are determined to go out on a high. Kylie and Jason have such strong ties to the series they didn't even think twice about returning.

"The final scene will make fans well up and sees Charlene and Scott return to the street as they declare 'we're home'."

But there is a glimmer of hope yet for fans of the show because the source also revealed that writers have purposely ended the show with the option to bring it back again one day. They said: "Bosses have deliberately written the script so that Neighbours could come back in a few years should anyone want to rescue it."

Neighbours will see some emotional highs and lows over the coming months as the soap comes to a close. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Speaking on Today Extra (via MailOnline (opens in new tab)), Kylie said of her return to the soap: "It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something."

Asked about her reaction to being back on set, she revealed: "Firstly, where's all that time gone? Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold — it all just came flooding back."

Kylie was also remaining understandably tight-lipped about what her scenes on the soap entailed, but she did tease that there was a "lot of talk about memories".

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.