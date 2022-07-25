Margot Robbie is the latest star returning for the Neighbours finale

Margot Robbie is reprising her role as Donna Freedman in the Neighbours finale!

Margot Robbie is the latest star revealed to be heading back to Ramsay Street for the Neighbours finale.

Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman in the Australian soap. She first appeared in 2008 and featured in a total of 327 episodes, before choosing to leave the show behind in 2011.

Since then, she's gone on to achieve major Hollywood success, having appeared in the likes of Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, The Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and she's due to appear in Amsterdam and in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023.

After much speculation, it has since been confirmed that Robbie will be making an appearance in the finale which is set to air this week!

The news was first revealed in a post on the Neighbours UK Twitter account (opens in new tab) over the weekend, where it was confirmed that Margot Robbie would be making an appearance in the final episode alongside four other former stars.

The other four ex-Neighbours stars confirmed were Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carlan Bonner.

The tweet read: "Surprise! You didn't think we were done, did you?! We're thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carlan Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!"

Of course, these newly-announced returning stars are far from the only famous faces set to return to the soap.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will be reprising their roles as Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson alongside a host of other stars including Guy Pearce, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Pippa Black and Joel Samuels.

The news first broke that Neighbours would be coming to an end after 35 years in February this year.

Recently, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow revealed that the real reason Neighbours wasn't renewed. (opens in new tab) He claimed that the decision was made because he felt the money spent on Neighbours could be "better spent" on developing UK shows, potentially meaning new content could well be on the way.

Frow said: "I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do. I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows."

Neighbours will continue to air weekdays at 1:45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. The Neighbours finale is set to air on Friday, July 29 at 9 pm.