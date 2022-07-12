Channel 5 boss reveals the REAL reason Neighbours was axed

Neighbours is coming to an end after 35 years, with Channel 5 boss Ben Frow saying he could "better spend" the show's budget on UK shows.

The Australian soap will air its final episodes this summer, and despite Neighbours fans petitioning for it to be saved, its future is now certain and we won't be seeing any more episodes, much to the devastation of soap enthusiasts.

Following the sad news, Channel 5's Ben Frow has elaborated on the reason for the show not being renewed on the channel, and a key reason is that they feel the money could be spent creating UK shows, which could potentially mean new content further down the line.

Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab) he said: "I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do. I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows."

Ben also discussed the future of Home and Away which will be the only remaining Australian soap on Channel 5, saying: "I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve.

"There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum. But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it."

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are returning to Neighbours for the finale. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But there's still plenty for soap fans to look forward to over the coming month, as Neighbours has given us a first look at Kylie and Jason on set, where they'll be returning as their iconic characters Scott and Charlene.

Speaking on Today Extra (via MailOnline (opens in new tab)), Kylie said of her return to the soap: "It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something."

"Firstly, where's all that time gone? Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold — it all just came flooding back."

What's more, there'll be some special commemorative episodes to mark the end of an era, called Neighbours: What Happened Next? and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits, so there are lots for fans to enjoy before the soap ends for good.

The last episode of Neighbours will air on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5 at 9pm, so it's not long until we'll be saying goodbye to Ramsay Street and settling in to watch the anticipated finale double bill.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45 pm and 6 pm on Channel 5. You can also stream on My5.