Neighbours stars returning to Ramsay Street — who’ll be back for the final fling?

Neighbours has been a teatime favourite treat for 37 years now. But alas, the end is nigh as producers get ready to film the final episodes of the much-loved soap. Of course, with nearly four decades of history to call on, it’s a huge deal to decide what— or who — the show should focus on as it reaches its final weeks.

Neighbours producer Jason Herbison has promised to honour the show’s legacy with the return of some old favourites to Ramsay Street as part of the finale. Recent years have seen viewers treated to several legacy characters heading home for a visit, with even long-dead Jim Robinson (Alan Dale) making an appearance! But Jason hints there could be even bigger treats in the offing. “I’m definitely hoping some of these faces return along with others we haven’t been able to lure back until now,” he teased to TV Tonight.

It's already confirmed that Ian Smith will return as Harold Bishop as well as original cast member Peter O’Brien aka Shane Ramsay.

But with Neighbours well known as a breeding ground for future stars, will the big names first discovered on the show say ‘thank you’ by making a cheeky return visit?

Here’s the list of stars we’d love to see back on Ramsay Street – and how likely their return to Erinsborough is…

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan (Scott and Charlene Robinson)

Will Scott and Charlene be back to relive some happy times? (Image credit: Freemantle )

Let’s not beat around the bush. What everyone wants to know is will Charlene and Scott be back on Ramsay Street? The couple’s wedding is Neighbours' most famous moment, and fans would love to see the lovebirds back for the show's goodbye. But will it ever happen? Well, it’s not out of the question…

Jason Donovan (Scott) paid fond tribute to the show on his social media after the news of Neighbours future broke. When asked last year about a return, he said it didn’t 'feel right' at that time. But will he reconsider now it’s his last chance – especially as a return would give him the chance to work with his daughter Jenna, who plays Harlow on the show.



Meanwhile, Kylie also spoke fondly of the show in her social posts. Producer Jason Herbison promised to TV Tonight, “I'm doing everything you'd expect me to be doing!” when asked about Kylie’s possible return. So, watch this space!

Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Willis)

Could Natalie Imbruglia return as Beth? (Image credit: Getty Images / David M. Benett / Contributor)

Music star Natalie has confirmed she’d be interested in a trip back to Erinsborough And in story terms, Beth has a great reason to go back – her son Ned currently lives on Ramsay Street, so it’d be perfectly natural for the mum and her boy to be reunited.

"I would consider going back, I think it would be lovely to walk through those doors,” the star, who was last seen in the show in 1994, told The Mirror. “I mean, I probably won't recognise anyone – not even my son!"

Guy Pearce (Mike Young)

Will Guy bring Jane's guy back home? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Early years favourite Jane Harris (Annie Jones) – aka ‘Plain Jane Super Brain’ – has been back on the show for a couple of years now. So, what a feel-good ending it would make if she was to be reunited with her childhood sweetheart Mike – also known as Hollywood superstar Guy Pearce.

Annie Jones revealed to Radio Times that she did try and persuade Guy to return in 2020 for the 35th anniversary, but failed as he was 'so darn busy'. And two years before that, Guy and Stefan Dennis (Paul) shared some Twitter bants after when Paul romanced Jane on screen. There’s obviously a lot of love there, but will it be enough to bring Guy – and Mike – home?

Margot Robbie (Donna Freedman)

Margot is now one of Hollywood’s top actresses, with awards galore, including Oscar nominations, but for three years from 2008 she was Donna Freedman. Donna’s storylines included a ground-breaking same-sex kiss with school friend Sunny and an affair with Paul’s son Andrew. With Margot’s star flying so high in the US, she’s unlikely to have time to return to Ramsay Street, but don’t rule it out. “I had so much on that show,” she said fondly to The Sun in 2018.

Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker)

The music superstar used Neighbours to launch her career in 2002. Delta was already signed up to a record label when she joined the show, and with the character of Nina being a talented singer, Delta’s song Born To Fly was featured in the show’s storylines. Delta left in 2004 but returned for a cameo for the show’s 20th birthday in 2005, and for a storyline as part of the show’s 30th birthday. Will we see her make a third return to say goodbye to Erinsborough?

Jesse Spencer (Billy Kennedy)

Producer Jason has promised the show’s current stars won’t be forgotten among all the nostalgia. “The end must equally be a celebration of the current cast,” he says. “Karl, Susan, Toadie and Paul have earned a very rightful place, front and centre.”

So, what better way to do this – and send a kiss to the past at the same time – than by bringing back Karl and Susan’s youngest child Billy for a family reunion? Jesse has since gone on to star in US shows, taking a lead role in hit drama series House and Chicago Fire. Digital Spy reported him in 2009 as saying on a Neighbours return, “I'd do a guest episode, for sure.” So does the offer still stand, we wonder?

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland)

Izzy back or isn't she? (Image credit: Five)

Forget sexy secretary Sarah Beaumont, it was actually Izzy Hoyland who caused Karl and Susan to divorce – and later gave birth to Karl’s daughter, Holly. Singer and actress Natalie, who scored a number three hit in the UK in 2006 with the song "Voodoo Child", has returned twice since she quit the show in 2006. Her most recent appearance was in 2018. Alan Fletcher (Karl) told This Morning that “Someone from Karl’s sordid past is definitely coming back.” Is Izzy returning to cause her last bit of mischief for the Kennedys?

Russell Crowe, Liam and Chris Hemsworth (Kenny Larkin, Josh Taylor, Jamie Kane)

Superstar Russell could make a trip back.... (Image credit: Solstice Studios)

A lot is made of Russell’s appearance in the soap, but he appeared in only four episodes as hoodlum Kenny Larkin way back in 1987. Liam had a chunkier role, appearing in 19 episodes from 2007 as paraplegic teen Josh Taylor, who helped Bridget Parker with her recovery after she was hit by a car. Liam’s brother Chris – later to find soap fame as Kim Hyde in Home and Away – also made a visit to Ramsay Street in 2002 for an episode.

Liam's busy in Hollywood these days. (Image credit: Roku)

However, with the trio playing only a tiny part in the show’s almost 6000-episode count, we doubt – despite their superstar status – they would be part of any plan for the finale. Even if they did have the time to pop in!

Anne Charleston and Alan Dale (Madge Bishop and Jim Robinson)

Harold's coming back – will Madge follow from beyond the grave? (Image credit: Five)

As classic characters go, Madge and Jim are hard to beat, the pair forming the backbone of the show’s earlier years. Both actors have proved themselves happy to return in the past for cameos – despite their characters actually being dead! So will we see a ghostly return for these two favourites as a treat for long-time fans?

