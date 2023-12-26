New Year New Movies on Hallmark Channel: complete January schedule

2024 is here and it's time to ring in the New Year with New Year New Movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This month, you'll find all-new original movies along with the season 2 premiere of the hit series The Way Home.

Here's the complete New Year New Movies schedule.

Love on the Right Course

Saturday, January 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner

"Whitney (Newbrough) is a professional golfer who is struggling to make the cut to qualify for her next tournament in Europe. Concerned that she might not be able to continue competing on a professional level, she returns to Budapest, and the golf course her family owns there, to revaluate her career. She finds that her father, who has grown reclusive since losing his wife two years ago, has handed over day-to-day operations of the club to a laid-back, new golf pro, Daniel (Rosner). Daniel’s casual style is at odds with Whitney’s and it throws her off her game, literally. As the pair get to know each other, their perspective changes and a romance develops. But, when Whitney’s former trainer returns and pushes Daniel out, it might just cost Whitney her best shot at love."

True Justice: Family Ties

Friday, January 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring Katherine McNamara, Markian Tarasiuk, Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

"A law school student with the help of her friends sets out to prove her brother was wrongfully convicted. The only way to clear his name is by finding the real killer but the closer they get, the more danger they are all in."

A Scottish Love Scheme

Saturday, January 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Erica Durance and Jordan Young

"Lily (Durance) travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan (Young), a childhood family friend. Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up."

Betty's Bad Luck in Love

Saturday, January 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Laci J. Mailey and Marco Grazzini

"Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty's (Mailey) relationships have always ended in disaster. But when she meets Alex (Grazzini), she's tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse? "

The Way Home season 2

Season 2 premiere Sunday, January 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow

"Season two starts where the shocking season one finale left off and had viewers on the edge of their seats – with Kat (Leigh) exclaiming to Del (MacDowell) that she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob (Remy Smith) and bring him home, she and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised."

Swinging Into Love

Saturday, January 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Starring Jocelyn Hudon and Oliver Renaud

"Luna (Hudon) is a former dancer, who left that dream behind for a grounded life managing her family’s construction business and gets the opportunity to transform a gymnasium into a studio for aerials. As she sneaks a moment to try dancing in the silks, she is surreptitiously discovered by Bennet (Renaud), a professional aerialist, who has returned home from performing around the world. Bennet is none too pleased to walk in to find his contractor messing around on the silks, but when his partner for an upcoming show drops out, he soon recruits Luna to perform with him. As the hard work of this dynamic sport and the joys of Luna returning to her roots as a dancer bring them closer together, will their relationship crash or will they find a way to reach new heights?"

How to watch New Year New Movies on Hallmark Channel

All of the movies in the New Year New Movies lineup are available on either Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Both channels are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.