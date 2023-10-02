Checkin' It Twice: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Sports romance is a very popular trope in the romance world and there's nothing quite like a hockey holiday romance timed to the start of the hockey season. Kim Matula (Ghosts of Christmas Always) and Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart) are kicking off the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration with Checkin' It Twice.

In Checkin' It Twice, McGarry is a hockey player who meets a real estate agent (Matula) when he ends up in a new town and they hit things off right away.

Here's everything we know about Checkin' It Twice from Hallmark Channel.

Checkin’ It Twice premieres Friday, October 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, there's no release date for UK viewers but as soon as a premiere date is available we'll have it for you right here.

Checkin' It Twice plot

Here's the plot for Checkin' It Twice from Hallmark Channel: "A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he's traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family's backyard."

Checkin' It Twice cast

Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry are familiar faces to Hallmark fans.

Matula starred in Ghosts of Christmas Always for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She played Hope Logan for five years on The Bold and the Beautiful, and some of her television credits include The Resident, American Crime Story: Impeachment and 9-1-1.

Kevin McGarry plays Nathan Grant in When Calls the Heart, and he also plays Mitch Cutty on Heartland for CBC. Some of his Hallmark credits include My Grown-Up Christmas List, The Wedding Veil and A Very Corgi Christmas. His TV credits include The Night Agent, The Bold Type and Private Eyes.

Checkin' It Twice trailer

Check out the preview and sneak peek of Hallmark Channel's Checkin' It Twice below:

How to watch Checkin' It Twice

Checkin' It Twice is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.