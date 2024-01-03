A Scottish Love Scheme: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Movie

A trip to Scotland leads to surprises for Erica Durance and Jordan Young. A Scottish Love Scheme is part of the New Year New Movies event on Hallmark Channel.

Like A Merry Scottish Christmas, which premiered as part of the 2023 Countdown to Christmas celebration, A Scottish Love Scheme is yet another Hallmark original set in Scotland.

Here's everything we know about A Scottish Love Scheme.

A Scottish Love Scheme premieres Saturday, January 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as we learn more we'll have that information for you right here.

A Scottish Love Scheme plot

Here's the official synopsis of A Scottish Love Scheme from Hallmark Channel: "Lily travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan, a childhood family friend. Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up."

A Scottish Love Scheme cast

Erica Durance (Lily) recently appeared in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie Ms. Christmas Comes to Town. Previous Hallmark Channel movies include We Need a Little Christmas and Open by Christmas. She's also well-known for playing Lois Lane in Smallville.

Jordan Young (Logan) is well-known across the UK for his work in theater. Television credits include Vigil, Scot Squad, The Daly Grind and Doctors, and when it comes to feature films he's appeared in Filth, For Those In Peril and Driving Lessons.

A Scottish Love Scheme trailer

There's no trailer for A Scottish Love Scheme just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch A Scottish Love Scheme

A Scottish Love Scheme is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.