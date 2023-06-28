A Merry Scottish Christmas: cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

Party of Five alums Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are reuniting after 23 years in the new Hallmark Channel original movie A Merry Scottish Christmas, coming to Countdown to Christmas 2023 later this year.

"We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, at Hallmark Media said. "The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers."

Chabert, a Hallmark Channel frequent flyer and the face of the network, was thrilled with the chance to work with her on-screen brother once again. "Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together," Chabert said in a statement. "When we first read this story about siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity."

Here's everything we know about A Merry Scottish Christmas.

There's no release date for A Merry Scottish Christmas as of yet, but we do know that it will be released during Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas. Each holiday season, Countdown to Christmas brings holiday movie fans new original movies from late October all the way to Christmas.

Stay tuned as more information about the release date becomes available.

A Merry Scottish Christmas plot

Here's the synopsis of A Merry Scottish Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "When estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed."

A Merry Scottish Christmas cast

A Merry Scottish Christmas stars Lacey Chabert as Lindsay, Scott Wolf as Brad and Fiona Bell (The Nest) as Lindsay and Brad's mother, Jo.

Chabert has had a very prolific career, dating back to a recurring role on All My Children in 1992. After a string of children's programs, either live-action or animated, her big break came in 1994 with Party of Five. From there she continued lending her voice to animated projects before turning to Hallmark Channel movies. Chabert has starred in quite a few memorable Hallmark movies like The Sweetest Christmas, Love on Safari, Moonlight in Vermont, Christmas in Rome and The Christmas Waltz.

Wolf has also enjoyed a busy career since his Party of Five days. Some of his memorable roles came from shows like Perception and The Night Shift, and most recently Nancy Drew. He also starred with Kristin Chenoweth in the Hallmark Channel movie A Christmas Love Story.

A Merry Scottish Christmas trailer

There's no trailer for A Merry Scottish Christmas yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch A Merry Scottish Christmas

A Merry Scottish Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.