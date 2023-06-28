Party of Five's Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf reunite in Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

The Salinger siblings are back! Party of Five alums Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are teaming up for an all-new Hallmark Channel holiday movie that will be featured during the annual Countdown to Christmas event later this year (not to be confused with the Christmas in July schedule coming next month). A Merry Scottish Christmas will feature the beloved actors once again playing siblings who discover a big secret about their family.

Here's the synopsis of the movie from Hallmark:

"When estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed."

"Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together," Chabert said in a statement. "When we first read this story about siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity."

Wolf agreed. "Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever," he said. "Returning after all these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, noted that this reunion is special for the network, too. "We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie," she said. "The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers."

Chabert has made a career out of starring in Hallmark Channel movies, particularly holiday movies. Most recently she starred in a new trilogy of Hallmark Channel movies in The Wedding Veil universe. In 2021, she starred opposite Stuart Townsend in Christmas at Castle Hart, which took her to Ireland for a holiday adventure.

Wolf is no stranger to Hallmark movies, either. In 2019 he appeared opposite Kristin Chenowith in A Christmas Love Story.

The movie also stars Fiona Bell (The Nest) as Jo. It was written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman.

Chabert and Wolf played Claudia and Bailey Salinger on the long-running Fox series Party of Five. Over the course of six seasons, fans fell in love with the family of siblings who had to cope with losing their parents. Oldest brother Charlie (Matthew Fox) was appointed guardian of his four siblings and struggled to keep everything afloat after their lives were suddenly upended. The final episode aired in 2000. The series is available for purchase through Apple TV Plus and Prime Video.

If you are looking to add the Hallmark Channel so you can watch the Chabert/Wolf reunion or any of their other programming, the Hallmark Channel is on YouTube TV, while you can also stream Hallmark Channel programming on Peacock.