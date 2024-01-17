Romance with a Twist: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Love is up in the air in the final movie of the 2024 New Year New Movies celebration on Hallmark Channel. In Romance with a Twist, a dancer and an aerialist soar to new heights as they prepare for a big performance and find love along the way.

Romance with a Twist joins three other movies in the New Year New Movies event at Hallmark Channel, including Love on the Right Course, A Scottish Love Scheme and Betty's Bad Luck in Love.

Here's everything we know about Romance with a Twist.

Romance with a Twist premieres on Saturday, January 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

The movie doesn't have a UK premiere date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Romance with a Twist plot

Here's the official Romance with a Twist plot synopsis from Hallmark Channel: "Ex dancer, Luna, pairs up with Bennett, a world class aerialist, when he finds himself without a partner for his upcoming silks performance for the local arts festival."

Romance with a Twist cast

Jocelyn Hudon (Luna) is known for her roles in The Strain, Ice and The Order. She's also appeared in feature films like Pixels and Riptide. Hudon trained at the National Ballet School of Canada.

Olivier Renaud (Bennett) trained to be a clown in Paris under the esteemed Philippe Gaulier and toured for several years as an aerial acrobat with Cirque du Soleil before focusing on acting. He's appeared in Astrid and Brutus Save the World, and he's had starring roles in Snow Angel and Christmas in Big Sky Country.

Romance with a Twist trailer

There's no trailer for Romance with a Twist just yet, but as soon as one shows up, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Romance with a Twist

Romance with a Twist is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.