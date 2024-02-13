Sense and Sensibility: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The final movie in the Loveuary 2024 lineup on Hallmark Channel is a beautiful period adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility from the team at Mahogany.

The movie features original costumes from Project Runway's Kara Saun and hair designs by Kim Kimble (Euphoria), and author and historian Vanessa Riley (Island Queen) served as a historical consultant.

Sense and Sensibility caps off a month of Jane Austen-inspired programming from the network's Loveuary event that includes Paging Mr. Darcy, Love and Jane and An American in Austen.

Here's everything we know about Sense and Sensibility.

Sense and Sensibility premieres Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

If you're wondering how to watch Sense and Sensibility, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Sense and Sensibility plot

Here's the official plot of Sense and Sensibility from Hallmark Channel: "A period adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. After a change in circumstances, Marianne is torn between two men, while Elinor longs for a man beyond reach."

Sense and Sensibility cast

Sense and Sensibility stars Deborah Ayorinde (Them) as Elinor, Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon) as Marianne, Dan Jeannotte (The Royal Nanny) as Edward Ferrars and Akil Largie (The Sandman) as Colonel Brandon. The movie also stars Victor Hugo (Riches) as John Willoughby.

Sense and Sensibility trailer

One look at the preview for Sense and Sensibility and you'll be transported into Jane Austen's world. Check out the preview of Sense and Sensibility below: