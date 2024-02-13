An American in Austen: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Books have always been considered a way for readers to escape into another world, but in An American in Austen, a librarian gets the opportunity of a lifetime after waking up inside a Jane Austen story. The story, featuring Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop and Nell Barlow, is part of the Loveuary event on Hallmark Channel.

Loveuary takes over the whole month of February with a month-long celebration of Jane Austen with three other original movies: Paging Mr. Darcy, Love and Jane and Sense and Sensibility.

Here's everything we know about An American in Austen.

An American in Austen premieres Saturday, February 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for viewers in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

If you're wondering how to watch An American in Austen, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

An American in Austen plot

Here's the official synopsis of An American in Austen from Hallmark Channel:

"A librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy gets an unexpected chance to find out if that's true when she wakes up inside of her favorite novel, Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice."

An American in Austen cast

An American in Austen stars Eliza Bennett (Dynasty, Sexy Beast) as Harriet, a librarian and devoted Austenite. Nell Barlow (Doctor Thorne, Sweetheart) plays Elizabeth Bennett and Nicholas Bishop (A Paris Proposal, Lady Chatterley's Lover) plays Mr. Darcy.

An American in Austen trailer

Check out the preview for An American in Austen below: