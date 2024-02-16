A Taste of Love: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time to heat things up in the kitchen with a culinary-themed original movie from Hallmark Channel. Starring Erin Cahill, Jesse Kove and Martin Kove, A Taste of Love is the story of a chef trying to find some inspiration and plan her future.

A Taste of Love premieres on President's Day, but it's not part of the Jane Austen-themed Loveuary celebration taking place on Hallmark Channel all February long.

Here's everything we know about A Taste of Love.

A Taste of Love premieres Monday, February 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll add it in right here.

If you're wondering how to watch A Taste of Love, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

A Taste of Love plot

Here's the official synopsis of A Taste of Love from Hallmark Channel: "A pigeonholed chef determined to make her name as a respected culinary chef returns to her hometown to consider re-upping her cooking show contract, only to reconnect with her childhood crush, who inspires her to enter a local cooking competition."

A Taste of Love cast

A Taste of Love stars Erin Cahill (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Hearts in the Game) as Taylor, Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai, Magnum P.I) stars as Jacob and Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai) as Glenn. In case you were wondering, Jesse is Martin's son.

A Taste of Love trailer

You can watch a special sneak peek and preview of A Taste of Love below: