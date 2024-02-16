A Taste of Love: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove star in a charming cooking-inspired movie.
It's time to heat things up in the kitchen with a culinary-themed original movie from Hallmark Channel. Starring Erin Cahill, Jesse Kove and Martin Kove, A Taste of Love is the story of a chef trying to find some inspiration and plan her future.
A Taste of Love premieres on President's Day, but it's not part of the Jane Austen-themed Loveuary celebration taking place on Hallmark Channel all February long.
Here's everything we know about A Taste of Love.
A Taste of Love release date
A Taste of Love premieres Monday, February 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll add it in right here.
If you're wondering how to watch A Taste of Love, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
A Taste of Love plot
Here's the official synopsis of A Taste of Love from Hallmark Channel: "A pigeonholed chef determined to make her name as a respected culinary chef returns to her hometown to consider re-upping her cooking show contract, only to reconnect with her childhood crush, who inspires her to enter a local cooking competition."
A Taste of Love cast
A Taste of Love stars Erin Cahill (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Hearts in the Game) as Taylor, Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai, Magnum P.I) stars as Jacob and Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai) as Glenn. In case you were wondering, Jesse is Martin's son.
A Taste of Love trailer
You can watch a special sneak peek and preview of A Taste of Love below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.