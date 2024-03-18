Shifting Gears: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Tyler Hynes Hallmark Channel Movie

When an auto restoration competition brings two exes together, will things heat up again or will the former flames crash and burn? That's the story in Shifting Gears, which kicks off Hallmark Channel's Spring into Love 2024 programming event.

Shifting Gears is directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe of Hallmark's beloved Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise. She's making her directorial debut as part of Hallmark's Make Her Mark Women's Directing Program, which was founded by fan-favorite actor Ashley Williams (Notes of Autumn, Two Tickets to Paradise).

Here's everything we know about Shifting Gears.

Shifting Gears premieres Saturday, March 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Shifting Gears premise

Here's the synopsis of Shifting Gears from Hallmark Channel: "After female mechanic Jess reluctantly agrees to participate in a car restoration show, she is shocked to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Luke, is her main competitor. Will sparks reignite?"

Shifting Gears cast

Here's what we know about the cast of Shifting Gears. Tyler Hynes (Never Been Chris'd, Three Wise Men and a Baby) stars as Luke. Katherine Barrell (Everything Christmas, Good Witch) is Motor City mechanic Jess and James Burke (Plan B) stars as Jess' father, Ray.

Hynes had a lot of fun filming his latest Hallmark Channel movie, and he shared some behind-the-memories images with fans:

Shifting Gears trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Hallmark Channel's Shifting Gears below: