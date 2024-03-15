Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
An American psychologist finds herself on an unexpected French adventure.
There's nothing like Paris Fashion Week, but when someone ends up dead in the middle of the glitz and glamour it's up to a savvy psychologist and a French detective to figure out what happened in Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch.
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch is one of the first new movies premiering on the newly renamed Hallmark Mystery channel, formerly known as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Here's everything we know about Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch.
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch release date
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch premieres Friday, March 15, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as we have more information, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch premise
Here's the official synopsis of Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch from Hallmark Mystery: "An American psychologist, hired to coach a fashion designer, helps a guarded French detective unravel a list of fashionable suspects after a murder happens backstage of a Paris fashion show."
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch cast
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch stars Brooke D'Orsay (A Not So Royal Christmas, A Fabled Holiday) as Lauren Elliot, Gilles Marini (Days of Our Lives, Switched at Birth) as Detective André Duvreuil, François Legrand (An Unexpected Destiny) as Virgil St. James and Paloma Coquant (Munch) as Charlotte.
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch below.
