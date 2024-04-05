Legend of the Lost Locket: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Spring Into Love 2024 continues on Hallmark Channel with another all-new movie, Legend of the Lost Locket.

Legend of the Lost Locket is one of six movies lined up in the Spring Into Love 2024 programming event, including An Easter Bloom, Shifting Gears, Blind Date Book Club, Falling in Love in Niagara and Branching Out.

Here's everything we know about Legend of the Lost Locket.

Legend of the Lost Locket premieres Saturday, April 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Legend of the Lost Locket plot

Here's the official synopsis of Legend of the Lost Locket from Hallmark Channel:

"When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff."

Legend of the Lost Locket cast

Legend of the Lost Locket stars Natasha Burnett (The Journey Ahead) as antiques expert Amelia Scott and Viv Leacock (Cruel Instruction) as Sheriff Marcus Forrest. Burnett and Leacock are Hallmark Channel favorites, starring together in the massively popular When Calls the Heart series.

Legend of the Lost Locket trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Legend of the Lost Locket below: