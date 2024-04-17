Falling in Love in Niagara: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Heartbreak leads to romance in this charming Spring Into Love story.
After wedding plans fall apart, a woman decides to make the best of the honeymoon she'd planned in Falling in Love in Niagara, the next new movie in the Spring Into Love 2024 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark's Spring Into Love 2024 programming event has been airing new movies most weekends throughout the end of March and April, with Shifting Gears, An Easter Bloom, Blind Date Book Club, Legend of the Lost Locket and Branching Out among the movies fans have enjoyed.
Here's everything we know about the latest addition, Falling in Love in Niagara.
Falling in Love in Niagara release date
Falling in Love in Niagara premieres Saturday, April 20, at 8 pm ET/PT.
Falling in Love in Niagara premise
Here's the official synopsis of Falling in Love in Niagara from Hallmark Channel:
"After her fiancé leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go and finds new love."
Falling in Love in Niagara cast
Jocelyn Hudon (The Strain, When Hope Calls) stars as almost-bride Maddie while Dan Jeannotte (Good Witch, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) plays Mike, Maddie's Niagara Falls tour guide.
Falling in Love in Niagara trailer
Take a look at the sneak peek and preview for Falling in Love in Niagara below:
