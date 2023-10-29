The Santa Summit: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 continues with The Santa Summit, starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

King and Hollingsworth are a couple of holiday revelers who connect during an annual holiday celebration, but lose each other in a crowd full of people dressed as Santa.

Here's everything we know about The Santa Summit.

The Santa Summit debuts Sunday, November 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing we don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

The Santa Summit plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Santa Summit from Hallmark Channel:

"It's time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa Suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin, a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin (King) meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn't get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration and a sea of Santas, they'll all find what they're looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance and a strengthened bond of friendship."

The Santa Summit cast

Hunter King starred in the CBS series Life in Pieces and also played Summer Newman in Young and the Restless. She previously starred in Hallmark Channel’s Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Benjamin Hollingsworth is well known for his role in Virgin River, but he's also known for starring with Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden in Code Black. He's also appeared in popular shows like Once Upon a Time, Suits and Nancy Drew. Hollingsworth starred in A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love and Love Under the Olive Tree. He'll be appearing soon in yet another Hallmark movie, A Splash of Love.

The Santa Summit trailer

There's no trailer available for The Santa Summit just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Santa Summit

The Santa Summit is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.