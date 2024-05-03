A Lifelong Love: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
A special project leads to love.
A woman and her college sweetheart work to make a very special love connection and end up finding love themselves in A Lifelong Love, part of Countdown to Summer 2024 on Hallmark Channel.
A Lifelong Love kicks off Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Summer 2024 celebration. Other movies in the programming event include A Whitewater Romance, Everything Puppies and Big Sky River: The Bridal Path. Countdown to Summer follows the network's Spring Into Love programming event.
Here's everything we know about A Lifelong Love.
A Lifelong Love release date
A Lifelong Love premieres Saturday, May 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK fans but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
A Lifelong Love premise
Here's the synopsis of A Lifelong Love from Hallmark Channel:
"While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way."
A Lifelong Love cast
A Lifelong Love stars Andrea Brooks (When Calls the Heart, Supergirl) as Annika and Patch May (The Professional Bridesmaid, The Wedding Fix) as Ryan.
The movie also stars Tom Young (We Wish You A Married Christmas) as Abe, Annika's grandfather, and Brenda Gorlick (Pumpkin Everything) as Ruth, Abe's long lost love.
A Lifelong Love trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of A Lifelong Love below:
