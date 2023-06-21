A Royal Christmas Crush: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time for Christmas in July 2023 on Hallmark Channel and this year there are two new original movies making their debut. A Royal Christmas Crush features Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy in a merry adventure to help put you in the holiday spirit.

Here's what we know about A Royal Christmas Crush.

A Royal Christmas Crush kicks off the Christmas in July 2023 celebration, premiering on Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET/PT.

As of this writing there's no word on when the movie will premiere in the UK.

A Royal Christmas Crush plot

Here's the synopsis of A Royal Christmas Crush from Hallmark Channel:

"Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself."

A Royal Christmas Crush cast

Katie Cassidy stars as Ava Jensen. Cassidy has appeared in When a Stranger Calls, Black Christmas and Supernatural, cementing her status as a Scream Queen. She's also starred in Taken, the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Gossip Girl. In 2012 she appeared as Laurel Lance/Black Canary in Arrow, eventually appearing on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Stephen Huszar plays Prince Henry in A Royal Christmas Crush. He's appeared in Smallville, The Fringe, The Flash, Supernatural and Letterkenny. He also appeared in Christmas Wedding Planner for Netflix and in Hallmark Channel's Undercover Holiday and Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

A Royal Christmas Crush trailer

Below you'll find the trailer and a special sneak peek at A Royal Christmas Crush on Hallmark Channel.

How to watch A Royal Christmas Crush

A Royal Christmas Crush is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Christmas in July movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.