A Royal Christmas Crush: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
A new Hallmark Channel original movie debuts during Christmas in July.
It's time for Christmas in July 2023 on Hallmark Channel and this year there are two new original movies making their debut. A Royal Christmas Crush features Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy in a merry adventure to help put you in the holiday spirit.
Here's what we know about A Royal Christmas Crush.
A Royal Christmas Crush release date
A Royal Christmas Crush kicks off the Christmas in July 2023 celebration, premiering on Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET/PT.
As of this writing there's no word on when the movie will premiere in the UK.
A Royal Christmas Crush plot
Here's the synopsis of A Royal Christmas Crush from Hallmark Channel:
"Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself."
A Royal Christmas Crush cast
Katie Cassidy stars as Ava Jensen. Cassidy has appeared in When a Stranger Calls, Black Christmas and Supernatural, cementing her status as a Scream Queen. She's also starred in Taken, the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Gossip Girl. In 2012 she appeared as Laurel Lance/Black Canary in Arrow, eventually appearing on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.
Stephen Huszar plays Prince Henry in A Royal Christmas Crush. He's appeared in Smallville, The Fringe, The Flash, Supernatural and Letterkenny. He also appeared in Christmas Wedding Planner for Netflix and in Hallmark Channel's Undercover Holiday and Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.
A Royal Christmas Crush trailer
Below you'll find the trailer and a special sneak peek at A Royal Christmas Crush on Hallmark Channel.
How to watch A Royal Christmas Crush
A Royal Christmas Crush is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Christmas in July movies you'll need access to the channel.
Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.