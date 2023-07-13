A Biltmore Christmas: everything we know about the new Hallmark Channel movie

This Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is rolling out a new movie set in the historic Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina. A Biltmore Christmas was announced during Christmas in July and offers a sneak peek at what's coming in the new time travel holiday adventure.

Here's what we know about A Biltmore Christmas.

We don't have a release date for A Biltmore Christmas just yet, but it will debut during the Countdown to Christmas celebration on Hallmark Channel beginning in late October and running through Christmas.

As soon as we have an exact date, we'll have it for you right here.

A Biltmore Christmas plot

Southern Living got a sneak peek at the details about A Biltmore Christmas and shared the synopsis: "Lucy Hardgrove (Bethany Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration.

"While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Bride! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this ability and sees it as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever."

A Biltmore Christmas cast

Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo star in A Biltmore Christmas.

Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha are both fixtures around the Hallmark Channel.

Joy Lenz is best known for her time on One Tree Hill and Dexter, but Hallmark fans will know her from movies like An Unexpected Christmas, A Valentine's March and Five Star Christmas.

Polaha has done everything from big movies like Jurassic World Dominion to Wonder Woman 1984, but he's also done a number of Hallmark films like We Wish You a Married Christmas and Hearts of Christmas.

Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo are very well-known to Star Trek fans.

Frakes starred as Commander William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and in addition to the feature films and a handful of appearances in some of the recent animated spinoffs, he returned to the role in Star Trek: Picard season 3. He's also a prolific director and has helmed a number of projects, including episodes of Picard.

Picardo played The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager from 1995-2001. A very recognizable character actor, Picardo has guest starred in everything from Bones and Supernatural to Lucifer and The Orville and so much more.

A Biltmore Christmas trailer

We don't have the trailer yet, but Hallmark Channel released a special sneak peek of A Biltmore Christmas during their Christmas in July celebration. Take a look:

How to watch A Biltmore Christmas

A Biltmore Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.