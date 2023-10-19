Joyeux Noel: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Christmas in France? Mais oui! Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration is jetting off to France with Joyeux Noel featuring Jaicy Elliot and Brant Daugherty.

When two co-workers are sent to France to discover the love story behind a well-known painting, they end up discovering their own love story along the way.

Here's everything we know about Joyeux Noel.

Joyeux Noel premieres Sunday, October 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Joyeux Noel plot

Here's the synopsis of Joyeux Noel from Hallmark Channel: "When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of Lea, a copy editor and aspiring journalist, she is sent to France with Mark, a pragmatic reporter, to uncover the mystery behind the artist."

Joyeux Noel cast

Jaicy Elliott plays Lea and Brant Daugherty plays Mark in Joyeux Noel.

Elliott was born in France and came to the US when she was 21. She landed the role of Taryn Helm on Grey's Anatomy, and she's appeared in two Hallmark Channel original movies: Romance in Style and My Southern Family Christmas.

Multihyphenate Brant Daugherty is also a writer and director who frequently partners with his wife, Kimberly, on various writing projects. He's known for his roles in Pretty Little Liars and Fifty Shades Freed. He's a regular face around the Hallmark Channel, appearing in movies like A Royal Runaway Romance and The Baker's Son.

Joyeux Noel trailer

Take a look at this sneak peek of Joyeux Noel below.

How to watch Joyeux Noel

Joyeux Noel is an original Hallmark Channel movie debuting during Countdown to Christmas 2023.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.