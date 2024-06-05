A Greek Recipe for Romance: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Opa! Passport to Love 2024 continues on Hallmark Channel with a trip to Greece in A Greek Recipe for Romance.

Hallmark Channel's Passport to Love 2024 features four original movies that transport viewers on the journey of a lifetime. For Love and Honey is set in Malta, Savoring Paris whisks viewers to France and Two Scoops of Italy is set in, you guessed it, Italy.

Here's everything we know about A Greek Recipe for Romance.

A Greek Recipe for Romance premieres Saturday, June 15th, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as we get more information we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

A Greek Recipe for Romance premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Greek Recipe for Romance from Hallmark Channel: "After losing her job at a New York City hotel, a young woman heads to Greece to figure out what’s next, but what she didn’t plan on was romance on the menu."

A Greek Recipe for Romance cast

A Greek Recipe for Romance features Danielle C. Ryan (Night Train) as Abby and Rafael Kariotakis (I gi tis elias) as Theo. The movie also stars Argiris Gkagkanis (The Hunted) as Theo's father, Nikolas and Peru Kavalieri (The Eye) as Jackie, Abby's mother.

A Greek Recipe for Romance trailer

There's no trailer for A Greek Recipe for Romance just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.