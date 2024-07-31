Junebug: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Birthdays are rough for lots of people, especially when they're big milestone birthdays like turning 40. In the Hallmark Channel original movie Junebug, a woman named Juniper has an opportunity to think about her life through a fresh lens, namely that of her eight year old self. As Juniper's young doppelganger questions where she ended up, Juniper starts looking at making changes in her future.

Junebug kicks off Hallmark Channel's annual Summer Nights programming event, which follows on the heels of the network's Christmas in July 2024 celebration. This year, Summer Nights includes five all-new original movies including My Dreams of You, A Costa Rican Wedding, The Magic of Lemon Drops and Head Over Heels.

Here's everything we know about Junebug.

Junebug premieres Saturday, August 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK release date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Junebug premise

Here's the official synopsis of Junebug from Hallmark Channel:

"Juniper, a book editor turning 40, is reconnected with an 8-year-old version of herself who questions her life choices, including the dream of writing her own stories."

Junebug cast

Junebug features Autumn Reeser (The O.C., Wedding Veil Trilogy, Christmas Under the Stars) as Juniper and Aaron O'Connell (The Haves and the Have Nots, 12 Gifts of Christmas) as Alex.

The movie also features Mila Jones, Donia Kash, Lauren K. Robek and Cheyenne Rouleau.

Junebug trailer

Here's the preview of Junebug from Hallmark Channel: