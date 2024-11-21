A Novel Noel: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman rediscovers her passion after taking on a temp job in A Novel Noel, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie on Hallmark Mystery.

A Novel Noel premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the Nov. 21-24 weekend, including Christmas on Call, Three Wiser Men and a Boy and To Have and to Holiday on Hallmark Channel and Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny on Hallmark Plus.

Here's everything we know about A Novel Noel.

A Novel Noel premieres Thursday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans as of this writing, but as soon as we learn more we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

A Novel Noel premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Novel Noel from Hallmark Mystery:

"A successful New York City book editor, who is losing touch with her passion after a few setbacks this year learns she was chosen to run a bookstore in the small town of Saint Ives for the month of December. While realizing a childhood dream, but butting heads with the handsome son of the bookstore owners, she comes to realize that her love for bringing out the creativity of others is still her true calling, and untapped talent (and love) can be found anywhere... even in the writings of a cranky business-minded man, especially at Christmas."

A Novel Noel cast

A Novel Noel features Julie Gonzalo (Supergirl) and Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores).

A Novel Noel trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of A Novel Noel below.

Sneak Peek - A Novel Noel - Starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny - YouTube Watch On