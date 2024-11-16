Jingle Bell Run: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A bookworm and a retired hockey player embark on a race across the country for a holiday reality competition in Jingle Bell Run, part of the Countdown to Christmas celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Jingle Bell Run is one of many Hallmark Christmas movies premiering along with Christmas with the Singhs and Confessions of a Christmas Letter on Hallmark Channel, along with A Reason for the Season on Hallmark Mystery and Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince on Hallmark Plus.

Here's everything we know about Jingle Bell Run.

Jingle Bell Run premieres Saturday, November 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one shows up we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Jingle Bell Run premise

Here's the official Jingle Bell Run synopsis from Hallmark Channel:

"Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she's paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store."

Jingle Bell Run cast

Jingle Bell Run features two very familiar faces from the Hallmark family. Ashley Williams (Falling Together) stars as Avery and Andrew Walker (Curious Caterer Mysteries) plays Wes.

Jingle Bell Run trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Jingle Bell Run below.

