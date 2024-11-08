'Tis the Season to Be Irish: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Countdown to Christmas 2024 on Hallmark Channel hops the pond to celebrate the holidays in Ireland with 'Tis the Season to Be Irish.

'Tis the Season to Be Irish is one of three Hallmark Christmas movies premiering the weekend of November 8-10 on Hallmark Channel, with others including Trivia at St. Nick's and Santa Tell Me. There's also Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Plus and Five Gold Rings on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Santa Tell Me.

'Tis the Season to Be Irish premieres Sunday, November 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. We don't have a premiere date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies sooner rather than later you'll need access to the channel.

'Tis the Season to Be Irish premise

Here's the official synopsis of 'Tis the Season to Be Irish from Hallmark Channel:

"Rose, a nomadic house flipper, heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage, but her plans are upended when she meets Sean, a local realtor determined to preserve his town’s heritage. As she works on the cottage and embraces Irish Christmas traditions, Rose finds herself falling for Sean and questioning her fear of settling down. Together, they must confront their pasts and discover if love is worth taking root."

'Tis the Season to Be Irish cast

'Tis the Season to Be Irish features Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor) as Rose and Eoin Macken (La Brea) as Sean.

'Tis the Season to Be Irish trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of 'Tis the Season to Be Irish below.

Preview - 'Tis the Season to Be Irish - Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken - YouTube Watch On