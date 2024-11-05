Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A new holiday trilogy is coming to Hallmark Plus this Christmas season. Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle kicks things off and will be followed by Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince and Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion.

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle debuts on the same weekend as four other Hallmark Christmas movies: Five Gold Rings on Hallmark Mystery and Trivia at St. Nick's, Santa Tell Me and 'Tis the Season to Be Irish on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle.

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle premieres Thursday, November 7, on Hallmark Plus. It will only be available on the Hallmark Plus streaming platform. As of this writing, there's no plan for the movie to debut on Hallmark Channel any time soon but we'll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle is a Hallmark Plus original series. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle premise

Here's the official synopsis of Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle from Hallmark Plus:

"Tina Mitchell, a successful business owner, meets a charming guy, Michael, just as her holiday season heats up with the town’s Christmas Gala and her busy store, All Wrapped Up. When the gala is threatened by a scrooge-like estate owner planning to sell the venue, rumors begin to threaten Tina and Michael’s newfound connection. As Tina works to keep the venue’s doors open for the gala, she just might unwrap a new chapter in her life, filled with love and holiday cheer."

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle cast

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle stars Natalie Hall (Charmed) as Tina Mitchell and Alec Santos (Firefly Lane) as Michael.

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle trailer

Take a look at the preview for the Unwrapping Christmas collection of movies coming to Hallmark Plus.