Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
Planning for a Christmas gala goes awry.
A new holiday trilogy is coming to Hallmark Plus this Christmas season. Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle kicks things off and will be followed by Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince and Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion.
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle debuts on the same weekend as four other Hallmark Christmas movies: Five Gold Rings on Hallmark Mystery and Trivia at St. Nick's, Santa Tell Me and 'Tis the Season to Be Irish on Hallmark Channel.
Here's everything we know about Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle.
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle release date
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle premieres Thursday, November 7, on Hallmark Plus. It will only be available on the Hallmark Plus streaming platform. As of this writing, there's no plan for the movie to debut on Hallmark Channel any time soon but we'll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.
We don't have a premiere date for UK fans but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle is a Hallmark Plus original series. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle premise
Here's the official synopsis of Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle from Hallmark Plus:
"Tina Mitchell, a successful business owner, meets a charming guy, Michael, just as her holiday season heats up with the town’s Christmas Gala and her busy store, All Wrapped Up. When the gala is threatened by a scrooge-like estate owner planning to sell the venue, rumors begin to threaten Tina and Michael’s newfound connection. As Tina works to keep the venue’s doors open for the gala, she just might unwrap a new chapter in her life, filled with love and holiday cheer."
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle cast
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle stars Natalie Hall (Charmed) as Tina Mitchell and Alec Santos (Firefly Lane) as Michael.
Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle trailer
Take a look at the preview for the Unwrapping Christmas collection of movies coming to Hallmark Plus.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.