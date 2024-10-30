Our Holiday Story: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A loving couple tells the tale of how they met and fell in love in Our Holiday Story. It's one of the many new Hallmark Christmas movies coming to Hallmark Channel during the Countdown to Christmas 2024 season.

Our Holiday Story premieres during the third week of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration with A Carol for Two and Holiday Mismatch, and My Sweet Austrian Holiday on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Our Holiday Story.

Our Holiday Story premieres Saturday, November 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK release date as of this writing but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Our Holiday Story premise

Here's the official synopsis of Our Holiday Story from Hallmark Channel:

"As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together — and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say 'I love you' for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change, in ourselves and in others."

Our Holiday Story cast

Our Holiday Story stars Nikki DeLoach (Curious Caterer Mysteries) as Nell and Warren Christie (The Watchful Eye) as Dave.

Our Holiday Story trailer

Can't wait to see Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie in action? Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Our Holiday Story below.

Sneak Peek - Our Holiday Story - Starring Nikki Deloach and Warren Christie - YouTube Watch On