The Christmas Charade: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A librarian and an FBI agent team up to save the day in the Hallmark Christmas movie The Christmas Charade on Hallmark Channel.

The Christmas Charade is one of three movies premiering in the second weekend of Countdown to Christmas 2024, including Operation Nutcracker and The 5-Year Christmas Party. This Time Each Year also premieres on Hallmark Mystery as well.

Here's everything we know about The Christmas Charade.

The Christmas Charade premieres Saturday, October 26, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Christmas Charade premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Christmas Charade from Hallmark Channel:

"Whitney, a cautious librarian raised by home security experts, finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh, she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball. As the stakes rise, Whitney must embrace her inner action hero to save the day — and her family — just in time for Christmas."

The Christmas Charade cast

The Christmas Charade features Rachel Skarsten as Whitney and Corey Sevier as Josh.

Skarsten is known for a wide range of roles including Andrea in Fifty Shades of Grey, Beth Kane in Batwoman and Dinah Lance in Birds of Prey. She's also appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies like Christmas Island and The Royal Nanny, and she also starred as Jazz Ramsey in Hallmark Mystery's Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery opposite Sevier.

Sevier is a very familiar face around the Hallmark family, having appeared in several movies including The Heiress and the Handyman, Everything Christmas and The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating. He's also known for playing Seth Gunderson in Cedar Cove.

The Christmas Charade trailer

There's no trailer for The Christmas Charade as of this writing but as soon as it shows up we'll have it for you right here.