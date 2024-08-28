The Heiress and the Handyman: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Corey Sevier and Jodie Sweetin in The Heiress and the Handyman

A case of mistaken identity leads to love in the Hallmark Channel original movie The Heiress and the Handyman.

The Heiress and the Handyman is part of the Fall Into Love 2024 celebration on Hallmark Channel that includes His and Hers, Falling Together, The Real West, Autumn at Apple Hill and Haunted Wedding.

Here's everything we know about The Heiress and the Handyman.

The Heiress and the Handyman premieres Saturday, September 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

At this time we don't have any information about a UK release date, but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Heiress and the Handyman premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Heiress and the Handyman from Hallmark Channel: "After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair."

The Heiress and the Handyman cast

The Heiress and the Handyman features Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House, The Jane Mysteries) as wealthy heiress June Waltshire and Corey Sevier (Everything Christmas) as Bart Hudson.

Sweetin also serves as an executive producer on the movie.

The movie also features Ann Pirvu, Eve Crawford, Neil Whitely, Deepak Matthews and Matthew Edison.

The Heiress and the Handyman trailer

Curious about The Heiress and the Handyman? You can get a glimpse of what it's all about with the preview and sneak peek below.

