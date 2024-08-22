Head Over Heels: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's a case of shoes, shoes, shoes as a designer finds herself stuck between a fashionista and a PR guru in Head Over Heels from Hallmark Channel.

Head Over Heels is the final movie in the Hallmark Channel Summer Nights lineup that includes Junebug, A Costa Rican Wedding, My Dreams of You and The Magic of Lemon Drops.

Next up on the Hallmark Channel lineup is the Fall Into Love programming event with more movies to enjoy.

Here's everything we know about Head Over Heels.

Head Over Heels premieres Saturday, August 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Head Over Heels premise

Here's the official synopsis of Head Over Heels from Hallmark Channel: "A designer is in over her head when she lands a job with a demanding shoe fashionista with a charming PR guru. Can she balance success and romance or will she fall head over heels trying."

Head Over Heels cast

Head Over Heels features Rebecca Dalton (Falling for Snowflakes, Christmas by Design) as Addi, Olivier Renaud (Romance with a Twist, Christmas on the Slopes) as Austin and Alexandra Castilo (Rabbit Hole, The Handmaid's Tale) as Delaney.

Head Over Heels trailer

Get a glimpse of what to expect in Head Over Heels with the preview and sneak peek below:

Sneak Peek - Head Over Heels - Starring Rebecca Dalton and Olivier Renaud - YouTube Watch On