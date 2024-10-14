'Twas the Date Before Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

Countdown to Christmas 2024 kicks off on Hallmark Channel with 'Twas the Date Before Christmas. The first movie of the holiday lineup features Robert Buckley and Amy Groening on a first date to remember.

'Twas the Date Before Christmas premieres Friday, October 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Here's the official synopsis of 'Twas the Date Before Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "Feeling the pressure to bring someone home for Christmas, Jessie convinces Bryan to join her family for a day filled with holiday events, only the family doesn't know it's their first date."

Robert Buckley and Amy Groening star in 'Twas the Date Before Christmas.

Buckley, who plays Bryan, is a familiar face around Hallmark Channel. He's known for his roles in The Christmas House and the 2021 sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls. He also appeared in Blind Date Book Club earlier this year. Buckley is also known for his roles in iZombie and One Tree Hill.

Goening plays Jessie in 'Twas the Date Before Christmas. She's also a Hallmark Channel frequent flyer; some of her best-known movies include Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, The Santa Summit and We Wish You a Married Christmas.

Can't wait to unwrap 'Twas the Date Before Christmas? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below!

Preview - 'Twas the Date Before Christmas - Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening - YouTube Watch On