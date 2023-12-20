Miracle in Bethlehem, PA: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Christmas movie

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, is the newest DaySpring original movie to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the Miracles of Christmas 2023 lineup.

Notably, Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, is the final original holiday movie airing before Christmas between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, making it the grand finale to a very successful Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas season.

Speaking of Miracles of Christmas, there have been quite a few memorable premieres this season including A World Record Christmas, Mystery on Mistletoe Lane and Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.

Here's everything we know about Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA premieres Thursday, December 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA plot

Here's the official synopsis of Miracle in Bethlehem, PA from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "Mary Ann has her prayers answered when she finally has the chance to adopt a baby. When a storm strands her in Bethlehem, PA, the local innkeeper finds her shelter with her brother Joe, which turns out to be an unexpected blessing."

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA cast

Laura Vandervoort (Mary Anne) is well-known for her role as Supergirl in Smallville. She's also appeared in several series including V-Wars and Sullivan's Crossing, as well as feature films like The Lookout, Ted and Jigsaw.

Benjamin Ayres is a Hallmark Channel regular, with roles in a number of movies including Field Day, Long Lost Christmas and Falling for Vermont. He's also had guest roles in shows like The Good Doctor, jPod and Burden of Proof.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA trailer

Take a look at the preview for Miracle in Bethlehem, PA:

How to watch Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.