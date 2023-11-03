Mystery on Mistletoe Lane: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

It's a Christmas-tery in the new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas movie Mystery on Mistletoe Lane starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster.

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane joins a Miracles of Christmas 2023 lineup that includes My Christmas Guide and Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.

Here's everything we know about Mystery on Mistletoe Lane.

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane premieres Thursday, November 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have an airdate for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane plot

Here's the official synopsis of Mystery on Mistletoe Lane from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "Shortly after divorced mom Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her two kids arrive in the New England hamlet of New Hollow, where Heidi has taken a job as director of the local historical society, the long-abandoned house they have moved into begins to reveal mysterious clues, but to what? Once the kids figure out that the clues are to a holiday-themed treasure hunt, Heidi uncovers a deeper, decades-old mystery surrounding the house and its former owners. With the help of David (Webster), the man she happens to be replacing at the historical society, Heidi becomes determined to solve the mystery of Mistletoe Mansion and return it to its former glory by Christmas Eve."

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane cast

Erica Cerra has appeared in a number of shows including The 100, Supernatural, Rush, Lucifer and Deadly Class. She's also appeared in Power Rangers and Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Victor Webster got his start on Days of our Lives, and over the years he's appeared in shows like Minx, Everything's Trash, Motherland: Fort Salem and Workin' Moms. Hallmark Channel fans will know him from movies like The Wedding Veil Journey and A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane trailer

Take a look at the preview for Mystery on Mistletoe Lane below:

How to watch Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.