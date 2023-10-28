My Christmas Guide: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Between Countdown to Christmas 2023 on Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, there are plenty of holiday movies to keep the season merry and bright. With My Christmas Guide, be sure to have the tissue ready for this touching movie starring Amber Marshall and Ben Mehl.

Read on for everything you need to know about My Christmas Guide.

My Christmas Guide premieres Thursday, November 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet but we'll have it for you right here once we have more information.

My Christmas Guide plot

Here's the official synopsis of My Christmas Guide from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

"A single dad who suddenly loses his sight bonds with the trainer of his new seeing eye dog."

My Christmas Guide cast

Amber Marshall plays Peyton in My Christmas Guide. She's probably best known for her role as Amy Fleming in Heartland. She also played Elizabeth Smart in 2002's The Elizabeth Smart Story.

Ben Mehl plays Trevor. He's well known for his portrayal of Dante in the hit Netflix series You. Mehl is legally blind and is proud to represent low vision characters in the entertainment industry.

My Christmas Guide trailer

Check out the preview and sneak peek of My Christmas Guide below:

How to watch My Christmas Guide

My Christmas Guide is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.