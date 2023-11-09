A World Record Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

The next stop on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas 2023 celebration is A World Record Christmas. Nikki DeLoach and Lucas Bryant star in this heartwarming tale about a teen who brings the whole community together with his dream of setting a world record. The story is inspired by real-life Guinness World Record holder Auldin Maxwell.

So far this holiday seasons, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fans have enjoyed some very special movies, including Ms. Christmas Comes to Town and Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, and then there's all of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 programming happening on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about A World Record Christmas.

A World Record Christmas premieres Thursday, November 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

A World Record Christmas plot

Here's the plot for A World Record Christmas from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

"At Christmastime, an autistic teen who attempts to set the Guinness World Record for stacking Jenga blocks brings his community and family together for a holiday they'll never forget."

A World Record Christmas cast

Nikki DeLoach is well known for her portrayal of Lacey Hamilton in MTV's Awkward, along with appearances in shows like NCIS, Criminal Minds, Cold Case and Mad Men. She's a Hallmark family regular with a long list of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies that include The Perfect Catch, A Dream of Christmas, Cranberry Christmas, The Gift of Peace and Five More Minutes.

Lucas Bryant is a talented actor, singer and musician known for his roles in the TV series Haven and the movie The Vow. He's appeared in shows like Queer as Folk and The Eleventh Hour, and he's also known for Hallmark favorites like Country at Heart, The Angel Tree and Five More Minutes: Moments Like These.

Aias Dalman brings authentic autistic representation to his characters as an openly autistic actor. He's known for roles in When Time Got Louder, House of Chains and Doomsday Mom.

A World Record Christmas trailer

Here's the preview and sneak peek of A World Record Christmas:

How to watch A World Record Christmas

A World Record Christmas is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.