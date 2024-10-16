Holiday Crashers: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

Two friends get more than they bargained for when their plan to crash holiday parties goes sideways in Holiday Crasher, a Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Chris McNally.

Holiday Crashers premieres during the first weekend of Countdown to Christmas 2024, sandwiched between 'Twas the Date Before Christmas and Scouting for Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Holiday Crashers.

Holiday Crashers premieres Saturday, October 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Holiday Crashers plot

Here's the official synopsis of Holiday Crashers from Hallmark Channel:

"Best friends Toni and Bri have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop's confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school... just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin, whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny, a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!"

Holiday Crashers cast

Holiday Crashers features Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita) as Toni, Chris McNally (When Calls the Heart) as Justin, Daniella Money (Baby Daddy) as Bri and Jag Bal (The Flash) as Vinny.

Holiday Crashers trailer

Take a look at the preview of Holiday Crashers below.