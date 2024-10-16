Scouting for Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

A busy mom bites off more than she can chew when she recruits her favorite pastry chef to cater her daughter's scouting holiday event in Scouting for Christmas on Hallmark Channel.

Scouting for Christmas premieres during the first weekend of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration along with 'Twas the Date Before Christmas and Holiday Crashers.

Here's everything we know about Scouting for Christmas.

Scouting for Christmas premieres Sunday, October 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no premiere date as yet for UK viewers, but as soon as we have more information we'll have it right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Scouting for Christmas premise

Here's the official synopsis of Scouting for Christmas from Hallmark Channel:

"Angela has been a busy realtor since her amicable divorce a couple of years ago to Dakota, a paleontologist whose adventures kept him anywhere but home. Now, she is a devoted if often harried, single mom to a smart and loving 10-year-old girl, Brooklyn. Angela’s busy schedule makes it hard for her to find time for much of anything... or anyone... else. As it is, she can barely get Brooklyn to her scout meetings on time, much to the disapproval of the other mothers. When Brooklyn gets the idea to have William, the owner of her favorite bakery, cater her scout troop’s posh annual holiday event, she asks Angela to work with him on pitching the idea to the moms in charge. Despite sensing that her daughter might be trying to play cupid, she agrees to help and finds herself enjoying time with him, but is reluctant to open her heart and life to someone new. When Dakota returns, missing her, Angela must decide what is best for her daughter and best for her heart."

Scouting for Christmas cast

Scouting for Christmas features Tamera Mowry-Housley (Inventing the Christmas Prince) as Angela, Carlo Marks (Chesapeake Shores) as William, Audrey Wise Alvarez (The Good Doctor) as Brooklyn, James Paladino (Lucky Hank) as Dakota and Marci T. House (Tribal).

Scouting for Christmas trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Scouting for Christmas below.

Sneak Peek - Scouting for Christmas - Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks - YouTube Watch On