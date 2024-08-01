Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

The forensics club at Astor Academy for Girls welcome guest speaker and dog trainer extraordinaire Jazz Ramsey to speak to their group. But when a murder is uncovered on school grounds, it's up to Jazz and her crime detection dog, Zeus, to figure out what happened in Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery.

Hallmark Mystery has been rolling out new mysteries since its rebrand from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries while the flagship Hallmark Channel just wrapped its annual Christmas in July celebration. Dreams of cozy winter nights are being replaced by the network's Summer Nights programming event this month with new movies like Junebug, My Dreams of You, A Costa Rican Wedding, The Magic of Lemon Drops and Head Over Heels.

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery premieres Friday, August 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't know when the movie will premiere in the UK, but as soon as we have news we'll add it in here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery plot

Here's the official synopsis of Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:

"When Jazz Ramsey and her crime detection dog stumble upon an old crime scene, the K9 trainer, her star pup, and ex boyfriend and lead detective are thrown into the investigation."

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery cast

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery stars Rachel Skarsten (Christmas Island) as Jazz Ramsey and Corey Sevier (Everything Christmas) as Detective Nick Kolesov.

The movie also features Zarrin Darnell-Mitchell as Sarah, Sergio Di Zio as Michael, Fuah Ahmed as Asher and Lara Arabian as Bernadette.

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery trailer

Take a look at the preview of Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery below, along with the recording of a livestream between the movie's stars.

Preview - Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery - Hallmark Mystery - YouTube Watch On