Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

When a murder shocks a small town, it's up to a family doctor to put her background in forensics into action in Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home.

Here's everything we know about Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home.

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home premieres Friday, May 17, at 9 pm ET/PT.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home premise

Here's the official synopsis of Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home from Hallmark Mystery:

"A former Army surgeon moves back to her hometown and joins a practice of family doctors, but when she's drawn into solving the mysterious death of a patient, her quiet life becomes upended."

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home cast

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home features Amanda Schull as Dr. Rachel Hunt and Brenden Penny as Detective Jack Quinn.

Schull is known for her work in 9-1-1: Lone Star, NCIS, MacGyver and 12 Monkeys. She also had memorable roles in One Tree Hill and Pretty Little Liars. She has starred in several Hallmark Channel movies including The Blessing Bracelet, One Summer and Project Christmas Wish, and Marry Go Round for Hallmark Mystery.

The movie also features Gerard Plunkett (Travelers), Isla Crear (The Stand), Jett Klyne (WandaVision) and Greg Kean (#XMAS).

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home below: