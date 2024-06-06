Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder —release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
A tip leads to a dangerous homicide case.
Another mystery is afoot with the newest addition to the Hallmark Mystery lineup. Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder brings an amateur sleuth and a newly promoted detective together to solve a murder.
Here's everything we know about Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder.
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder release date
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder premieres Friday, June 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder plot
Here's the synopsis of Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder from Hallmark Mystery: "A cryptic call about a planned jewelry store robbery draws a newspaper’s tip line operator, Maddie Moore, into a dangerous homicide case alongside a newly promoted detective."
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder cast
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder stars Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Maddie Moore, a volunteer at the local paper's tipline department, and Chris McNally (When Calls the Heart) as Detective Beeks, who is investigating (or trying not to investigate) all of Maddie's tips.
Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder trailer
Take a look at the preview for Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder below:
