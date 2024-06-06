Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder —release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Another mystery is afoot with the newest addition to the Hallmark Mystery lineup. Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder brings an amateur sleuth and a newly promoted detective together to solve a murder.

Hallmark Mystery is the home for cozy mysteries with sleuths who manage to save the day in the nick of time. Hallmark Channel, of course, is the home of sweet romance and Christmas movies designed to make you feel good.

Over on Hallmark Channel this month is the annual Passport to Love programming event featuring four all-new movies themed with travel, including A Greek Recipe for Romance and Savoring Paris.

Here's everything we know about Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder.

Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder premieres Friday, June 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder plot

Here's the synopsis of Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder from Hallmark Mystery: "A cryptic call about a planned jewelry store robbery draws a newspaper’s tip line operator, Maddie Moore, into a dangerous homicide case alongside a newly promoted detective."

Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder cast

Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder stars Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Maddie Moore, a volunteer at the local paper's tipline department, and Chris McNally (When Calls the Heart) as Detective Beeks, who is investigating (or trying not to investigate) all of Maddie's tips.

Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder trailer

Take a look at the preview for Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder below: