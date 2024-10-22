The 5 Year Christmas Party: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
A holiday story unfolds over five years in this Countdown to Christmas tale.
Two rivals keep coming together over a five year period over work, but there's holiday magic to be found. That's the story in the Hallmark Christmas movie The 5 Year Christmas Party, part of Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel.
The 5 Year Christmas Party arrives during the second week of Countdown to Christmas 2024 along with Operation Nutcracker and The Christmas Charade on Hallmark Channel and This Time Each Year on Hallmark Mystery.
The 5 Year Christmas Party release date
The 5 Year Christmas Party premieres Sunday, October 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers as of this writing, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.
The 5 Year Christmas Party premise
Here's the official synopsis of The 5 Year Christmas Party from Hallmark Channel:
"Over five years, Alice and her old theater school rival, Max, reunite each holiday season to work at a Chicago catering company’s Christmas parties. While their undeniable chemistry grows, the timing is never right for romance – until the company’s final season pushes them to confront their true feelings. As they say goodbye to the job that brought them together, they might finally find love in the most unexpected way."
The 5 Year Christmas Party cast
The 5 Year Christmas Party stars Katie Findlay (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Alice and Jordan Fisher (The Flash) as Max.
The 5 Year Christmas Party trailer
Check out the preview of The 5 Year Christmas Party below.
