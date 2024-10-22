This Time Each Year: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery Christmas movie

Saying goodbye to a relationship is hard, but it's even harder during the holidays so one couple tries to make believe for the sake of the family in This Time Each Year. Here's everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie coming to Hallmark Mystery.

This Time Each Year leads a weekend full of new holiday movies including Operation Nutcracker, The Christmas Charade and The 5-Year Christmas Party.

Here's everything we know about This Time Each Year.

This Time Each Year premieres Thursday, October 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

This Time Each Year premise

Here's the official synopsis of This Time Each Year from Hallmark Mystery:

"Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) were once happily married and thriving as a family but the couple has spent almost the past year in a trial separation and are working hard to co-parent their young son Charlie (Ezra Wilson). Kevin is determined to make their family whole again and it’s clear he and Lauren still care for each other deeply. When Lauren’s mother (Laura Soltis) suddenly comes into town, she asks Kevin to pretend they’re still together as she hasn’t yet broken the news to her. As they try to keep up this ruse, they begin to remember what life was like and Lauren sees the strides Kevin has made to get back on the right path and just maybe, this holiday will be a season of healing and bring happiness back into their lives."

This Time Each Year cast

This Time Each Year stars Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swensen Mysteries) as Lauren and Niall Matter (Holiday Hotline) as Kevin. The movie also features Ezra Wilson as Charlie and Laura Soltis as Lauren's mother.

This Time Each Year trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of This Time Each Year from Hallmark Mystery.

Preview - This Time Each Year - Starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter - YouTube Watch On

Sneak Peek - This Time Each Year - Starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter - YouTube Watch On

This Time Each Year behind the scenes

Alison Sweeney got her start on Days of Our Lives, and while she's probably best known for her time on the soap, she's become a beloved member of the Hallmark family. She's filmed well over two dozen movies for the network, including several beloved franchises like the Hannah Swensen Mysteries, The Wedding Veil franchise, Chronicle Mysteries and Murder, She Baked Mysteries.