Operation Nutcracker: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Operation Nutcracker is a new Hallmark Christmas movie making its network debut on Hallmark Channel after premiering on Hallmark Movies Now (which has since been relaunched as Hallmark Plus) during Christmas in July 2024. It's a heartwarming adventure story about a missing antique nutcracker and two people on a mission to find it.

Operation Nutcracker arrives during the second week of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration along with The Christmas Charade and The 5 Year Christmas Party, as well as This Time Each Year on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Operation Nutcracker.

Operation Nutcracker premieres Friday, October 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as they're released, you'll need access to the channel.

Operation Nutcracker premise

Here's the official synopsis of Operation Nutcracker from Hallmark Channel: "When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner and the heir to the Warby dynasty try to track it down."

Operation Nutcracker cast

Operation Nutcracker stars Ashley Newbrough (Mistresses) as event planner Lottie and Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery) as Tristan, the heir to the Warby dynasty.

The movie also features Darryl Hinds, Mia Swami Nathan, Lara Amersey and Ann Pirvu.

Operation Nutcracker trailer

Take a look at the preview for Operation Nutcracker below.