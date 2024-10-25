Operation Nutcracker: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
An antique nutcracker leads to a holiday adventure.
Operation Nutcracker is a new Hallmark Christmas movie making its network debut on Hallmark Channel after premiering on Hallmark Movies Now (which has since been relaunched as Hallmark Plus) during Christmas in July 2024. It's a heartwarming adventure story about a missing antique nutcracker and two people on a mission to find it.
Operation Nutcracker arrives during the second week of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration along with The Christmas Charade and The 5 Year Christmas Party, as well as This Time Each Year on Hallmark Mystery.
Here's everything we know about Operation Nutcracker.
Operation Nutcracker release date
Operation Nutcracker premieres Friday, October 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as they're released, you'll need access to the channel.
Operation Nutcracker premise
Here's the official synopsis of Operation Nutcracker from Hallmark Channel: "When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner and the heir to the Warby dynasty try to track it down."
Operation Nutcracker cast
Operation Nutcracker stars Ashley Newbrough (Mistresses) as event planner Lottie and Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery) as Tristan, the heir to the Warby dynasty.
The movie also features Darryl Hinds, Mia Swami Nathan, Lara Amersey and Ann Pirvu.
Operation Nutcracker trailer
Take a look at the preview for Operation Nutcracker below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.